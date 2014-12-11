Meryl Streep on Receiving Her Presidential Medal of Freedom: "I Am Trying to Live Up to the Honor"

It's official: Meryl Streep can do absolutely anything, including receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The Into the Woods star stopped by the Late Show on Wednesday night where she discussed the fateful call she got from Air Force One ("I was really scared that I'd done something wrong" she joked) to alert her that she would be awarded with the highest civilian honor.

"I was flabbergasted," Streep told host David Letterman, adding, "And chagrined, because I tried to talk them out of it." The Oscar-winning actress said she didn't feel like she deserved the honor, but felt better once she learned that artists and athletes have long been recipients of the medal.

Streep, who looked simply lovely in a floral frock during her Late Show appearance, joked that she is going to "stay on the straight and narrow from here on out" now that she has a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Watch the entire chat, including what President Barack Obama told her during the ceremony ("He said he loved me!"), below:

