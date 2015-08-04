Meryl Streep and Daughter Mamie Gummer Turn Heads at the Ricki and The Flash Premiere 

Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer created an unforgettable mother-daughter moment with their arrival at the premiere of Ricki and The Flash last night at New York’s AMC Lincoln Square Theater, hosted by TriStar Pictures and Clinique.

The pair took everyone’s breath away at the rock and roll affair: Gummer cheerily celebrated her 32nd birthday in an elegant fashion, wearing a black Balenciaga dress with a sheer pink under half and classic black ankle strap sandals. Streep, per usual, arrived in a timeless manner and sported a black long-sleeve dress with white pleated detailing.

The film follows a middle aged has-been musician, Ricki (portrayed by Streep), who is forced to take a break from fronting bar stages night after night to care for her heartbroken daughter, played by Gummer. Rick Springfield (below) didn’t have to stray too far from his touring past to portray the lead guitarist in Ricki’s band, The Flash. Gummer's turn as a grieving girlfriend who reconnects with family deserves plenty of praise. And while the actress's role stands independently from Streep's, audience members learned that, as the movie's trailer says, "sometimes a girl just needs her mother."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Guests from all walks of the film, music, and fashion worlds flew in to celebrate the movie. Marisa Tomei (below) arrived in a stunning sweat-proof dress adorned with a geometric gold necklace and was amongst other Hollywood stars like the film’s own Ben Platt and Nick Westrate.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gentlemen like Morgan Freeman and Clive Davis were in attendance as well and while they looked sharp, we couldn’t help but notice how flawless Orange Is the New Black star Jackie Cruz (below) looked in a breathable floral dress that warranted plenty of twirls.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Designers and fashion insiders like Rachel Roy, Prabal Gurung, Wes Gordon, and Fern Mallis also were eager to view the film. But if there’s one actress who truly took the movie's theme into the dress code seriously, it was Laverne Cox (below) who rocked a short, youthful blue dress with a stage-ready metallic belt.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

