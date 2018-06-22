Celebrities Losing It Over Meryl Streep Is a Friday Mood

Ah, Meryl Streep. We're not sure if we want to be her, marry her, or claim her as our adopted mom.

It's June 22, which may seem like a regular old day, but it should really be a national holiday, because it's the acting legend's 69th birthday.

Streep's on-screen talents aren't just reflected through fancy trophies (though she's got plenty of those between 3 Oscars, 2 BAFTAs, 8 Golden Globes, 3 Emmys, 2 SAG Awards, the list goes on and on)—it's also evident in how her fellow stars can't seem to keep their cool when faced with her.

In honor of Streep's special day, enjoy a walk through the moments when even Oscar-winning actors couldn't mask their glee.

Kelly Clarkson

When Kelly Clarkson was chatting with fellow American Idol-er Ryan Seacrest on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet, she was totally thrown off guard when she spotted Streep casually strolling by out of the corner of her eye.

"Oh my god, that's Meryl," she screamed, before running up to the actress for a hug. "Can I meet you? I am such a fan!" she said. "I've adored you since I was like 8."

Tiffany Haddish

When Tiffany Haddish spotted Streep on the Oscars red carpet, she did not let anything get in her way—including red carpet rope barriers. The Girls Trip actress literally hurdled herself over obstacles to make her pre-show plans come true.

“I’m looking forward to meeting Meryl Streep and asking her to be my mama,” she said ahead of time.

Mission accomplished.

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens may be a celeb herself, but that doesn't make her immune to Meryl fan freakouts. She practically melted when she saw Streep backstage at The Ellen DeGeneres show, and she promptly relayed the entire encounter to Ellen herself.

“She’s just so amazing,” Hudgens beamed. “She’s so beautiful it’s mind-blowing. She just radiates light, and love and talent. She’s amazing!”

Ever the joker, DeGeneres presented Hudgens with a coffee cup Streep had used backstage, and it was too much for Hudgens.

“I’m never washing it!” she laughed.

Zoë Kravitz

She may be the epitome of "cool," but Kravitz couldn't help but burst with excitement once it was announced that Streep would join the cast of her show Big Little Lies.

"I'm still having a really hard time casually saying Meryl in the first, like, just her first name," Kravitz told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her movie Gemini. "I had lunch with the cast and Meryl, and I still can't do it. Meryl Streep, you guys. Meryl f—king Streep!"

Gina Rodriguez

I'm chill right? Like, this is chill, right? pic.twitter.com/MZRGyqrtcQ — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 30, 2017

Even Rodriguez knew she wasn't being "chill" last January as she met Streep on the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet. In her defense though, Streep photobombed her before she "lost [her] shit," which is pretty understandable if you ask us.

Jennifer Lawrence

They may have shared an über famous selfie together, but Lawrence still got stars in her eyes at the sight of Streep. According to Metro, Lawrence admitted to "stalking" Streep some years ago, and honestly we've never related to her more.

"I just stared at Meryl Streep all night, and followed her around, and drank and stared at her like a creep," she said. "Sorry."