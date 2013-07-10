Meredith Vieira Returning to TV, What Dustin Hoffman Learned from Tootsie, and More

1. The new Katie Couric: Meredith Vieira will return to daytime TV with a new talk show in 2014. [Today]

2. See what Dustin Hoffman had to say about playing a woman in Tootsie in a recently dug-up video. [Time]

3. Elisabeth Hasselbeck is leaving The View to join the cast of Fox & Friends. [People]

4. Justin Bieber teased his new fragrance, The Key, in this video. Are you interested? [E! Online]

5. Rooney Mara mugs it up for Calvin Klein's Downtown fragrance.[HuffPo]

6. Find out the secret behind Kelly Ripa's fit body straight from her trainer. [FitSugar]