Men's Makeover Alert: Shaun White Cut His Hair for a Cause

Courtesy of Shaun White/Youtube; Getty Images
Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 20, 2012 @ 3:45 pm

Shaun White clipped his long hair for a cause! The Olympian's fiery ringlets are as much his trademark as the air he gets while snowboarding, and on Tuesday, he chopped a few lenghty inches off for Locks of Love, a charity that creates hair pieces for children experiencing medical hair loss. "Somebody needs it more than I do," said White in his video documenting the process. "I haven't told anyone about this is the best part! I'm just gonna show up and Mindfreak people." The athlete was understandably nervous about cutting his collarbone-length strands, but we think his new 'do suits him. Do you like his short crop? Tell us!

