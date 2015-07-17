The 11 Most Interesting Things We Saw at Men's NYFW

There are many reasons why we're celebrating the return of Men's Fashion Week in New York City. For one, there's the influx of male models. It's a way to give men's wear designers, who are so often overlooked in the fashion industry, a chance to show off their collections. And, it serves as a nice respite, a palate cleanser if you will, from women's wear.

It's true that there are far more sartorial possibilities, pairings, and permutations in women's wear, but that doesn't mean men's wear designs are synonymous with suits. That's why we rounded up the most interesting, boundary-pushing, wildest clothing and accessories from the spring/summer 2016 shows at Men's NYFW that break the mold.

1. Toeless Socks + Mandals (Man Sandals)

Designer: Robert Gellar (pictured, above)

2. Doily-Lace Tops

Getty Images

Designer: Orley

3. Globular Prints (That Aren't Limited to Shirts)

indigitalimages.com

Designer: Tim Coppens

4. Poncho-Jacket Hybrid

indigitalimages.com

Designer: Greg Lauren

5. Shorts Over Pants

Courtesy Rag & Bone

Designer: Rag & Bone

6. Leggings and Shorts

Courtesy Perry Ellis

Designer: Perry Ellis

7. Extra-long Sleeves

indigitalimages.com

Designer: Siki Im

8. Mesh Masks

indigitalimages.com

Designer: Alexandre Plokhov

9. Cable-Knit Cummerbunds

indigitalimages.com

Designer: Robert Gellar

10. Male Culottes

Courtesy OC

Designer: Opening Ceremony

11. Gauzy Organza Shirts

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Designer: Duckie Brown

