The 11 Most Interesting Things We Saw at Men's NYFW

There are many reasons why we're celebrating the return of Men's Fashion Week in New York City. For one, there's the influx of male models. It's a way to give men's wear designers, who are so often overlooked in the fashion industry, a chance to show off their collections. And, it serves as a nice respite, a palate cleanser if you will, from women's wear.
It's true that there are far more sartorial possibilities, pairings, and permutations in women's wear, but that doesn't mean men's wear designs are synonymous with suits. That's why we rounded up the most interesting, boundary-pushing, wildest clothing and accessories from the spring/summer 2016 shows at Men's NYFW that break the mold.
1. Toeless Socks + Mandals (Man Sandals)
Designer: Robert Gellar (pictured, above)
2. Doily-Lace Tops
Designer: Orley
3. Globular Prints (That Aren't Limited to Shirts)
Designer: Tim Coppens
4. Poncho-Jacket Hybrid
Designer: Greg Lauren
5. Shorts Over Pants
Designer: Rag & Bone
6. Leggings and Shorts
Designer: Perry Ellis
7. Extra-long Sleeves
Designer: Siki Im
8. Mesh Masks
Designer: Alexandre Plokhov
9. Cable-Knit Cummerbunds
Designer: Robert Gellar
10. Male Culottes
Designer: Opening Ceremony
11. Gauzy Organza Shirts
Designer: Duckie Brown
