Forget bold red lips and a smoky eye, a recent survey by St. Ives found than men prefer when women wear less makeup. It's no surprise that men find a natural glow, like model Bar Refaeli's, to be most attractive. "For many guys, makeup can act as a barrier between them and their partner, and it seems they simply prefer their women to go natural," said a spokesperson for St. Ives. Cheers to a shorter beauty routine!