In Memory of Jane Russell

Jane Russell, one of Hollywood's most celebrated actresses of the '40s and '50s, passed away yesterday due to a respiratory-related illness at the age of 89. Russell starred in many classics, including The Outlaw, which launched her to fame in 1943 and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes alongside fellow pinup girl Marilyn Monroe (shown), epitomizing glamour. She later earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her work. Click through the gallery to see some of the most memorable Jane Russell photos.