How Stars Spent Memorial Day Weekend

Beach, BBQs, and bikinis: It's Memorial Day weekend and the stars kicked back, relaxed, and reveled in the beginning of summer. (We know, it’s not officially here but it feels like it to us and we will be dressing accordingly.)
We rounded up A-listers’ Instagrams for you to see how they spent the long weekend and paid tribute to fallen service members. Scroll down for highlights.
Ashley Graham
Alessandra Ambrosio
Kourtney Kardashian
Olivia Wilde
Emily Ratajkowski
TOM BRADY
Nicky Hilton
Vanessa Hudgens
Ashley Tisdale
Lea Michele
Sofia Vergara
Cindy Crawford
Katie Holmes
Sofia Richie
Bella Hadid
Reese Witherspoon
John Legend
Kylie Jenner
Kim Kardashian
Blake Lively
Jenna Bush Hager
Mark Consuelos
Andy Cohen
Kris Jenner
Show Transcript
Planning for next year's big vacay? Before you start settling on a date, consider a few costly options that you might want to avoid. Here are the most expensive travel days of the year. [COIN SOUND EFFECT] Coinage, life well spent, presented by Geico. According to smarter travels, spring break is a time when flight fairs soar. While peak travel tends to be higher for beach spots and family destinations, it mostly comes down to when schools let out. Watch out for price spikes in March and around Easter. We all want a fabulous summer vacation. With this kind of demand, comes a bigger price tag. Expect high fares around Memorial Day, Labor Day and the 4th of July. Fridays in the Summer are reportedly a hot ticket too. 'Tis the season for flying home to your family. Prepare to pay a chunk of change during Christmas and New Year's. Peak travel during the holiday season primarily depends on where weekends fall. New Year's Eve alone is a high traffic time for travel. What is the all around worst month to take to the skies? According to research by hopper.com December takes the prize for the highest average round trip at 360 dollars. There are two days you may want to avoid at all cost. Good Morning America reported the Wednesday before and the Sunday after Thanksgiving are the most expensive days of the year to fly. If you're really trying to make it to thanksgiving dinner cheap air states it's less expensive to fly on thanksgiving day, just be sure to make it in time for the turkey. Coinage, life well spent. Presented by Geico.