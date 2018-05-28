How Stars Spent Memorial Day Weekend

Beach, BBQs, and bikinis: It's Memorial Day weekend and the stars kicked back, relaxed, and reveled in the beginning of summer. (We know, it’s not officially here but it feels like it to us and we will be dressing accordingly.)

We rounded up A-listers’ Instagrams for you to see how they spent the long weekend and paid tribute to fallen service members. Scroll down for highlights.

Ashley Graham

Alessandra Ambrosio

🍓🍓🍓 A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on May 25, 2018 at 4:32pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian

Hrush cropped Larsa out A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 27, 2018 at 8:03pm PDT

Olivia Wilde

🐣🐤 A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on May 27, 2018 at 8:34pm PDT

Emily Ratajkowski

🇫🇷🔙 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 27, 2018 at 9:25am PDT

TOM BRADY

Nicky Hilton

Building sandcastles ☀️ A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on May 26, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

Vanessa Hudgens

Ashley Tisdale

Summer ready @skj ☀️ A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on May 27, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

Lea Michele

Summer lovin’ 💓 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on May 26, 2018 at 7:11pm PDT

Sofia Vergara

❤️❤️❤️❤️🍾🍰 @joemanganiello A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on May 26, 2018 at 8:20pm PDT

Cindy Crawford

Memorial Day Weekend, Nashville style. A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 27, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

Katie Holmes

Happy Memorial Day weekend! 💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 26, 2018 at 8:02pm PDT

Sofia Richie

Names Buck A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on May 26, 2018 at 7:30pm PDT

Bella Hadid

bruv. A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on May 28, 2018 at 7:45am PDT

Reese Witherspoon

John Legend

First post-Miles date night! A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on May 27, 2018 at 10:54pm PDT

Kylie Jenner

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 27, 2018 at 10:55am PDT

morning adventures A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 26, 2018 at 9:53am PDT

Kim Kardashian

Wyoming A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 27, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

Blake Lively

Jenna Bush Hager

Mark Consuelos

Deep thoughts... shallow pool A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on May 28, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

Andy Cohen

Kris Jenner