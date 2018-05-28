How Stars Spent Memorial Day Weekend

InStyle Staff
May 28, 2018 @ 4:00 pm

Beach, BBQs, and bikinis: It's Memorial Day weekend and the stars kicked back, relaxed, and reveled in the beginning of summer. (We know, it’s not officially here but it feels like it to us and we will be dressing accordingly.)

We rounded up A-listers’ Instagrams for you to see how they spent the long weekend and paid tribute to fallen service members. Scroll down for highlights.

Ashley Graham

Pool Party Day! Rain or Shine, this is happening. 💦👙☀️

Alessandra Ambrosio

🍓🍓🍓

Pickin' up good vibrations ... ☀️🌊

Kourtney Kardashian 

Hrush cropped Larsa out

Olivia Wilde 

🐣🐤

Emily Ratajkowski 

🇫🇷🔙

TOM BRADY

Nicky Hilton

Building sandcastles ☀️

Vanessa Hudgens

🇷🇴 R O M A N I A 🇷🇴

Ashley Tisdale

Summer ready @skj ☀️

Lea Michele

Summer lovin’ 💓

Sofia Vergara 

❤️❤️❤️❤️🍾🍰 @joemanganiello

Cindy Crawford

Memorial Day Weekend, Nashville style.

Katie Holmes

Happy Memorial Day weekend! 💕

Sofia Richie

Happy Birthday babe! Thank you for being you. Love you

Names Buck

Bella Hadid

bruv.

Reese Witherspoon 

#MemorialDay weekend plans: Find beach. Stay all weekend. Anyone else?! 💁🏼

John Legend

First post-Miles date night!

Kylie Jenner

morning adventures

Kim Kardashian 

Wyoming

Blake Lively

Jenna Bush Hager

Mark Consuelos 

Deep thoughts... shallow pool

Andy Cohen

Kris Jenner

