6 Memorable Moments from the 2015 Billboard Music Awards

The 2015 Billboard Music Awards celebrated the world's top artists on Sunday in Las Vegas and the evening was packed with accolades, remarkable performances, and speeches. Read on and relive the most memorable moments of the night.

1. Co-hosts Chrissy Teigen and Ludacris play a drinking game.

The adorable duo established a fun rapport from the start of the show, when Teigen told the audience to take a drink every time she made Ludacris crack a smile. Naturally, that happened quite a few times throughout the night.

2. Taylor Swift unleashes the "Bad Blood" music video.

After teasing the video for weeks, the singer finally debuted the music video for "Bad Blood"—and it included even more cameos than we imagined.

3. One Direction thanks Zayn Malik.

During their acceptance speech for the Top Duo/Group award, the group made sure to show their appreciation for the former band member. “[There’s] one more person [to thank],” Liam Payne said, “and that’s our brother Zayn. So thank you very much!" Aww!

4. Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea perform "Pretty Girls" live for the first time.

The pair brought their new single to life on the Billboard Music Awards stage with an effervescent performance complete with backup dancers in roller skates and retro '80s neon.

5. Molly Ringwald ditches The Breakfast Club for Taylor Swift.

The actress introduced Simple Minds for a performance of "Don't You (Forget About Me)" on the 30th anniversary of the Breakfast Club song hitting the No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. "Thirty years ago, I was part of a club that made history. But now—can I be in Taylor [Swift]'s club, please?" Ringwald joked. "Can I be in your club?"

6. Mariah Carey brings down the house.

Despite suffering from a bout of bronchitis earlier in the week, the singer performed at the Billboard Music Awards for the first time in 17 years. She donned a glittering gown and sang her debut song, "Vision of Love," then launched into her new single, “Infinity.”

Watch a clip of her performance here:

