Melissa Rivers Joining Fashion Police as New Co-Host

Melissa Rivers is closely following in her mother's footsteps. The E! Network announced on Wednesday that Rivers will step in as co-host of Fashion Police, the show that her late mother Joan Rivers famously spearheaded until her death late last year.

"As an executive producer since the beginning, Melissa helped shape Fashion Police into an iconic TV series that couples fashion with comedy," E!'s Jeff Olde told Variety, adding that Rivers will join Giuliana Rancic and Brad Goreski. The show will also feature two rotating panelists. Rivers, who has served as executive producer on the show since its conception, added, "I’m very excited to be given the opportunity to continue to work with my E! and ‘Fashion Police’ family."

Following the elder Rivers's death, Kathy Griffin took on the role of host for Fashion Police, but left after only seven episodes. Kelly Osbourne, who served as a panelist since the launch of the series, also departed in February. The new season will begin on Aug. 31 with coverage of the MTV Video Music Awards—we can't wait to see how this new panel stacks up.

RELATED: Joan Rivers Dies at 81: 10 Funny Quotes From the Legendary Comedienne