Melissa McCarthy Wows with Her Latest Street Style Ensemble

Melissa McCarthy is turning heads once again! After a string of striking red carpet appearances to promote her new movie, Spy, the actress took her sartorial talents to the streets.

While in N.Y.C. to promote her new fashion line Melissa McCarthy Seven7 yesterday, she stepped out in an on-trend monochromatic outfit, accessorized with a gray purse and bold yellow high-heel sandals.

However, that wasn’t her only fabulous look of the day. For the press preview of her fall collection, she changed into a paisley cardigan worn over a printed tunic from the line and a pair of skinny jeans.

Melissa McCarthy gave us a sneak peek of her #melissamccarthyseven7 line today in NYC! Look out for it in stores this August. | photo by @sharonclott A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Jun 3, 2015 at 10:57am PDT

The highly-anticipated collection, which will be available in all sizes and priced between $59 and $159, is set to hit department stores and online this August. “I’m trying to give women a closet that gives them some variety,” McCarthy told People. “I want women to get dressed every day and feel good about themselves.

Let the countdown to August begin!

