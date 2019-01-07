You’ll Never Guess What Melissa McCarthy Snuck into the Golden Globes

We knew there was a reason we loved Melissa McCarthy so much. (That is, in addition to the fact that she makes us laugh until we cry.)

The 48-year-old may have lost the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama last night at the 2019 Golden Globes, but she did have sandwiches, so that’s a win in our book. According to Variety, the Can You Ever Forgive Me star managed to sneak 30 ham sandwiches into the Beverly Hilton Hotel, which she passed out to the hungry attendees.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

“I’ve been handing them out to everyone,” McCarthy told the publication. Per Variety’s report, the sandwiches were from Los Angeles hot spot Joan’s on Third.

So, I’m walking through the Globes and Melissa McCarthy asked me if I wanted a sandwich. Yup, I did. It was really good. https://t.co/agpYrOVej4 — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) January 7, 2019

As for how the actress managed to sneak them into the venue, we’re still trying to figure that out — as was Jessica Chastain, who nonetheless thought bringing food was a “good idea."

“How did she get them in here?” she pondered. “But it’s a good idea because by the time you get into the ballroom dinner has already been served, and you’re always so hungry.”

If you watched the show, you'll recall that it wasn't just Chastain who appreciated the gesture. After winning Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in The Favourite, actress Olivia Colman gave a special shout-out to the sandwiches.

“Hello. Thank you for the sandwiches”



Olivia Colman, quite rightly, thanking whoever set her up with some sandwiches. Lovely. — Adam Howe (@adamhowe76) January 7, 2019

“Thank you for the sandwiches, amazing,” she said.

For McCarthy, secret snacks are not just a one-time thing. The actress is already making plans for what food item she’s bringing to the awards show in 2020. She told Variety, “Next year, I’m bringing hot dogs.”