Melissa McCarthy Returns to SNL and Absolutely Crushes

It's official: We have entered a golden age of satire. And comedian Melissa McCarthy is on the front lines, as seen in her recent appearances on the newly-invigorated Saturday Night Live, where she reprised her laugh-until-you-have-side-cramps impersonation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. The episode opens on Spicer/McCarthy holding a press conference, where "Old Spicy" discusses such gems as limiting his gum intake to "one slice" a day. Other hot topics: Nordstrom dropping Ivanka Trump's products "It's Nordstrom's loss...I'm wearing one of her bangles right now...and don't even get me started on her shoes!"

As McCarthy jokes "I can't use my big words. I'm going to have to use my jollies." So without further ado, it's time to watch McCarthy's much-anticipated SNL opener from last night.