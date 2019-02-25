Melissa McCarthy Wore a Legit Cape on the Oscars Red Carpet 

Whether you've been following her since she was the beloved Sookie St. James on the early 2000's Gilmore Girls, or you can't get enough of her Sean Spicer impression on Saturday Night Live, one thing's for certain — falling in love with Melissa McCarthy is pretty easy. Ditto her red carpet style.

Last night, McCarthy hit the Oscars red carpet with a nomination in the Best Actress Category for her role as Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me? The film captures McCarthy in a dramatic role and she certainly dressed the part for Hollywood's biggest night.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

She showed up looking like a hero in a caped ensemble by Brandon Maxwell. The cool girl look featured wide leg belted trousers and a plunging white blouse, but all eyes were on that cape, which she gladly twirled as she posed for the photographers.

This is the first time McCarthy attended the Academy Awards with a nomination in the Best Actress category. Her last appearance was in 2013, when she hit the Oscars stage as a presenter. McCarthy wore a gray custom David Meister gown.

RELATED: It's a Good Time to Be Melissa McCarthy

Image zoom Rick Rowell/Getty Images

Before that, she stepped out at the Oscars red carpet in 2012, wearing a custom Marina Rinaldi blush gown and jewels from Chopard. Nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Bridesmaids, McCarthy accessorized her look with customized shoes from her "best friend from high school," Brian Atwood. "[The message on the sole] said, 'To my best friend,' plus Oscars and the date,'" McCarthy said. "It made me cry."