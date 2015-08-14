Melissa McCarthy's New Fashion Line Is Now Available

Melissa McCarthy's fashion line is finally here—ever since the actress-turned-designer first announced that she would be launching her very own clothing brand, we have been waiting anxiously to see her designs IRL. The star had always wanted to become a designer. She had dropped out of the Fashion Insitute of Technology to pursue a career in comedy and today, more than 20 years later, she's finally fulfilled her dream.

“I wanted to make the clothes that I couldn’t find, especially for plus sizes,” she tells InStyle. "I did not want the typical ‘make things bigger, make things drapier’ approach. I wanted to make things cooler."

The Melissa McCarthy Seven7 collection, which ranges from structured tops and curve-hugging pencil skirts to playful casualwear (think: comfy tees and waterfall knits) is available at nordstrom.com and hsn.com.

"I think fashion should be fun," McCarthy says. "Fashion’s not supposed to be a uniform, or else we would all be wearing smocks. You should be able to mix things up in different ways."

