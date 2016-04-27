Melissa McCarthy Talks Her Dramatic Gilmore Girls Return at the Time 100 Gala: "It Was So Sad"

Funnygirl Melissa McCarthy was honored as one of the top artists of 2016 at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Tuesday night. On the red carpet, McCarthy—who wowed in a pale blue satin blouse and a black pencil skirt—finally addressed the question on everybody's mind, and opened up to People about her dramatic return to Gilmore Girls for the show's highly anticipated reboot.

"For the longest time it was just not going to work out schedule-wise. And once we decided is there any possible way, something fell out for me, something changed for them, and then we immediately nabbed it," McCarthy told People. "I went back and visited about two weeks ago and saw the sets again and everybody on them."

When asked about how it felt to step foot on set again, she admitted that it was an emotional experience, to say the least. "Oh, my God, it was so sad. I got so sentimental," she said. "And it felt like the greatest idea in the world. It was lovely."