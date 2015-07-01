See Melissa McCarthy in the New Ghostbusters Hazard Suit Costume

While the always-hilarious Melissa McCarthy was just that in Spy, we’re now to counting down the 12 months of anticipation we're facing until the all-female remake of Ghostbusters hits theaters. And on Tuesday, McCarthy intensified our expectations by being photographed on the film's set in a sporty one-piece, mechanic-like jumpsuit—the Ghostbusters' new uniform.

News of the film’s creation—and its all-star cast, which includes Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, and even Chris Hemsworth—excited us all, and now we finally know exactly how the revamped suits look on a person. The khaki-toned pieces are incredibly similar to the original garbs, but also feature all-over cargo pockets and an orange-lined print.

Twitter/@paulfeig

Paul Feig, the film’s director, took to Twitter to share the below shot of the costumes hanging from a rack, along with the matching goggles and lace-up combat boots.

And if that wasn’t enough of a glimpse, Feig went on to debut the 2016 version of the proton pack (below), which is used to blast away any unwanted characters.

Twitter/@paulfeig

Will this possibly be the funniest crew to ever embark on a ghost-hunting mission? We hope so. Ghostbusters is set to hit theaters July 22, 2016.

