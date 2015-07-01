See Melissa McCarthy in the New Ghostbusters Hazard Suit Costume

While the always-hilarious Melissa McCarthy was just that in Spy, we’re now to counting down the 12 months of anticipation we're facing until the all-female remake of Ghostbusters hits theaters. And on Tuesday, McCarthy intensified our expectations by being photographed on the film's set in a sporty one-piece, mechanic-like jumpsuit—the Ghostbusters' new uniform.
News of the film’s creation—and its all-star cast, which includes Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Kate McKinnon, and even Chris Hemsworth—excited us all, and now we finally know exactly how the revamped suits look on a person. The khaki-toned pieces are incredibly similar to the original garbs, but also feature all-over cargo pockets and an orange-lined print.
Paul Feig, the film’s director, took to Twitter to share the below shot of the costumes hanging from a rack, along with the matching goggles and lace-up combat boots.
And if that wasn’t enough of a glimpse, Feig went on to debut the 2016 version of the proton pack (below), which is used to blast away any unwanted characters.
Will this possibly be the funniest crew to ever embark on a ghost-hunting mission? We hope so. Ghostbusters is set to hit theaters July 22, 2016.