Melissa McCarthy Shares Her Style Philosophy and How Fashion Should Be Fun

Melissa McCarthy feels strongly that the clothes you wear can actually change the way you feel from the inside out. In this week's People cover story, the actress, comedienne, and fashion designer shares her top tricks to "loving the way you look."

For McCarthy, exploring style has long been a passion—she even studied fashion in college before going into comedy. Now that she's gained major influence via the Hollywood spotlight, McCarthy says she wants to use her clothing line to make women feel liberated. Available in sizes 4 through 28, McCarthy designed her new collection for women of all shapes, sizes, and from all walks of life.

In the magazine, which hits news stands Friday, Sept. 11, the star shares her style philosophy, which she says is about way more than just looking good. Instead, McCarthy says she wants women "to feel great" too.

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy's Surprising Clothing-Line Collaborator? Gloria Steinem