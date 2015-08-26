Melissa McCarthy Has a Lot to Celebrate on Her 45th Birthday

Today is Melissa McCarthy's 45th birthday, and she certainly has a lot to celebrate: In addition to being in the middle of filming the hotly anticipated Ghostbusters reboot, last week Forbes named her the third highest-earning actress in the world. Plus, she recently launched her own clothing line, Seven7, telling us, "I wanted to make the clothes that I couldn't find, especially for plus sizes."

“I did not want the typical ‘make things bigger, make things drapier’ approach," she continues. "I wanted to make things cooler."

And that she has. The mother of two's career just seems to get more exciting as the years go by. Though she worked steadily in television and film for years (Gilmore Girls, Samantha Who?) it was her Oscar-nominated role in the box office smash Bridesmaids that made her a household name. Today, she's using that power and influence for good. Recalling to Ellen DeGeneres a conversation with a critic who took issue with her appearance in the film Tammy, she said, "Just know every time you write stuff, every young girl in this country reads that and they just get a little bit chipped away," she said. "I just think we tear down women in this country for all these superficial reasons and women are so great and strong."

We couldn't have said it better. One thing's for sure: McCarthy is a beauty inside and out. As if you needed proof, check out her transformation through the years—both onscreen and off!

