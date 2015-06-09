We Spy: Melissa McCarthy's Very Best Red Carpet Looks

Melissa McCarthy remains as one of our favorite award-winning comediennes of all time, thanks to her laugh-out-loud humor, her out-there personality, and her on- and off-screen charm. But when it comes to red carpet style, she's flown under the fashion radar for quite some time. Well, not anymore.

As a newly minted designer (her clothing line Melissa McCartney Seven7 debuts this August), McCarthy has turned up the style dial, cranking out smokin' hot looks that have officially put her on the fashion map. And the proof lies on the red carpet. Most recently, she graced the New York premiere of Spy in one of her own designs—a beautiful red-and-white printed floor-grazing number that skimmed and hugged her curves in all the right places (pictured above, left). Last year, she wowed at the 2014 Emmys in a custom Marchesa creation featuring floral embellishments and a skirt of frothy tulle (right).

The takeaway here is that McCarthy is one style star to watch. With the launch of her new line, we're expecting to see more of her sartorial greatness, both on and off the red carpet. In the meantime, see her best red carpet looks of all time.

