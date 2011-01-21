Melissa Joy Manning's Eco-Friendly Jewelry for Doo.Ri

Designer Doo.Ri Chung (inset), who has dressed Kristen Stewart, Amanda Seyfried and Megan Fox, teamed up with jewelry designer Melissa Joy Manning to create a line of eco-friendly jewelry that just landed in stores. "Fallen spider webs were a key theme in the development of Doo.Ri's collection," Manning told InStyle of the pieces, which debuted at Doo.Ri's spring 2011 fashion show and are made of recycled silver in Manning's eco-certified Berkeley, California studio. "I had been independently documenting webs found in nature, so this was an ideal collaboration that came together easily under our collective efforts." The cuffs, necklaces and rings are available online at LaGarconne.com. Click through the gallery to see the entire collection.