Melanie Brown's New Baby, Shania Sells Her Shoes, and More!

1. A new Baby Spice is born! Melanie Brown gave birth to her third daughter. [E! Online]

2. Shania Twain auctioned off her shoes for charity, which sold for $9,000! [CocoPerez]

3. The Glee kids get back-to-school class pictures for the upcoming third season. [JustJared]

4. Angelina Jolie went on a shopping spree at French Connection in London. [DailyMail]

5. See Pharrell star in Palladium Boots' short film entitled Tokyo Rising. [PalladiumBoots]

6. Zoe Saldana's My Fashion Database site got a sleek redesign. Check it out! [MyFDB]