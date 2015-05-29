Melanie Brown Is 40—and There's Nothing Scary About It

LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
Grace Gavilanes
May 29, 2015 @ 7:00 am

Melanie Brown, aka Scary Spice and affectionately referred to as Mel B, celebrates a major milestone today: her 40th birthday. Best known for her fierce on-stage persona in the '90s, Brown was a badass in every way—and still is to this day. On top of her stints as judge on The X Factor and America's Got Talent, the ageless beauty is also a mom to three kids, whom she spotlights regularly on her Instagram.

Although we don't know how Mel B will be ringing in her birthday, we really hope these gems will be involved in the celebration. Cheers!

Remember these babies hahaha

A video posted by @officialmelb on

