Melania Trump's $795 Logo-Covered Louboutin Pumps Are Doing the Most

Melania Trump got the logo-mania message, and the proof is in her pumps.

On Tuesday, the First Lady—who regularly rotates between her robust collection of 6-inch Manolo Blahniks and Christian Louboutin stilettos when she's not wearing Stan Smith Adidas sneakers paired with controversial coats—trekked across the South Lawn en route to Europe sporting a pair of kicks that make her previous pastel pumps look bland.

Getty Images

The $795 Christian Louboutin heels (available here) are part of the French designer's Collage collection, which includes a flat, a boot, and a stiletto (the classic So Kate silhouette, which features a 4.8 inch heel) which was worn by Melania. Rather than her go-to suede or leather pumps in solid, neutral hues, Melania's new pair packed a punch with their clear vinyl-covered paper collage pattern.

Inspired by Louboutin packaging, the high-fashion kicks seem a bit out of left-field for the First Lady, who is more Ralph Lauren than logo-heavy anything, really. But at the same time, considering her hefty Louboutin collection, we can't say we're surprised to see that out of all of the designer logos, she reached for Christian Louboutin's.

But what kind of message, exactly, does flashing the label of a European designer known for his uber-expensive heels send in the midst of Trump's immigration crisis, as well as his trade war with China? A quick glimpse of a red sole is one thing, but an intentionally forward statement—quite literally "Christian Louboutin Paris"—is another. We guess a fear of being flashy hasn't stopped her before.

Al Drago

FLOTUS is accompanying the President on a week-long tour of Europe, during which he's supposed to meet with the Queen of England, and if her previous visits abroad are any indication, she'll be pulling out the sartorial stops.

Given the many controversial events surrounding her husband at the moment—a SCOTUS nominee! a dismissal of the #MeToo movement!—we wouldn't be surprised if her outfit choices, like her flashy pumps, were meant as something of a distraction from her involvement in his latest dramas.