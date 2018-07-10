Melania Trump's $795 Logo-Covered Louboutin Pumps Are Doing the Most

Sam Reed
Jul 10, 2018 @ 6:30 pm

Melania Trump got the logo-mania message, and the proof is in her pumps. 

On Tuesday, the First Lady—who regularly rotates between her robust collection of 6-inch Manolo Blahniks and Christian Louboutin stilettos when she's not wearing Stan Smith Adidas sneakers paired with controversial coats—trekked across the South Lawn en route to Europe sporting a pair of kicks that make her previous pastel pumps look bland.

Getty Images

The $795 Christian Louboutin heels (available here) are part of the French designer's Collage collection, which includes a flat, a boot, and a stiletto (the classic So Kate silhouette, which features a 4.8 inch heel) which was worn by Melania. Rather than her go-to suede or leather pumps in solid, neutral hues, Melania's new pair packed a punch with their clear vinyl-covered paper collage pattern.

RELATED: We, the People, Will Be the First to Know If the First Lady Gets a Facelift

Inspired by Louboutin packaging, the high-fashion kicks seem a bit out of left-field for the First Lady, who is more Ralph Lauren than logo-heavy anything, really. But at the same time, considering her hefty Louboutin collection, we can't say we're surprised to see that out of all of the designer logos, she reached for Christian Louboutin's. 

But what kind of message, exactly, does flashing the label of a European designer known for his uber-expensive heels send in the midst of Trump's immigration crisis, as well as his trade war with China? A quick glimpse of a red sole is one thing, but an intentionally forward statement—quite literally "Christian Louboutin Paris"—is another. We guess a fear of being flashy hasn't stopped her before.

Al Drago

FLOTUS is accompanying the President on a week-long tour of Europe, during which he's supposed to meet with the Queen of England, and if her previous visits abroad are any indication, she'll be pulling out the sartorial stops.

Given the many controversial events surrounding her husband at the moment—a SCOTUS nominee! a dismissal of the #MeToo movement!—we wouldn't be surprised if her outfit choices, like her flashy pumps, were meant as something of a distraction from her involvement in his latest dramas. 

Show Transcript

[APPLAUSE]- As amother and as first lady, it concerns me that in today's fast-paced and ever connected world, children can be less prepared to express or manage their emotions. And often times turn to forms Of destructive or addictive behavior, such as bullying, drug addiction or even suicide. I feel strongly that as adults we can and should be best at educating our children about the importance of a healthy and balanced life. So today, I'm very excited to announce, Be Best, an awareness campaign, dedicated to the most valuable and fragile among us, our children. And being kind. So the three main pillars of Be Best, will include well-being Social media use and opioid abuse. Together, I believe we should strive to provide kids with the tools they need to cultivate their social and emotional health. As we all know, social media can be both positively and negatively affecting our children. But too often it used in negative ways. When children learn positive online behaviours early on, social media can be used in productive ways and can affect positive change. I do believe the children should be both seen and heard And it is our responsibility as adults to educate and remind them that when they are using their voices, whether verbally or online, they must choose their words wisely and speak with respect and compassion. Melania, your care and compassion for our nation's children- and I have to say this and I say it to you all the time- Inspires us all. Today, we pledge to be best. [BLANK_AUDIO] [APPLAUSE] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!