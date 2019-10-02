Why Is Melania Trump Heading to Wyoming?

Kanye West has always been a trendsetter. His love for Wyoming, a state he uses as a creative retreat and possibly one he'll call home someday, is playing host to first lady Melania Trump, according to the Washington Post.

The White House's official statement explains that Melania will pay a visit to national parks and landmarks on Thursday. In addition to taking in the Kanye-approved scenery, Melania will undoubtedly "spread the child well-being message that's a key component of her year-old Be Best initiative," the Post adds.

While the details of her itinerary haven't been released, the trip does fall in line with the first lady's activities lately. Last month, she invited District of Colombia fourth-graders to the ceremonial reopening of the Washington Monument and in New York, a group of students joined her in opening the New York Stock Exchange. During the Washington Monument events, Melania handed out Every Kid Outdoors passes, which give students "free access to hundreds of America’s beautiful national parks, lands, and waters," according to the National Park Service.

CNN reporter Kate Bennett, among many others, noted that the trip comes during the president's impeachment inquiry. Melania has been silent throughout the process, choosing instead to focus on Be Best initiatives in New York City and prepping the White House for fall visits.

According to the Billings Gazette, Melania is just the latest visitor from the Trump administration. This year alone, former Secretary of Defense James Mattis, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, and former Small Business Administration director Linda McMahon have all stopped by the state on official business.