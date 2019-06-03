Why Melania Trump Wore Opera Gloves to the State Banquet

The first day of Donald and Melania's state visit to the U.K. culminated in a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, an occasion so formal that Kate Middleton even busted out her favorite tiara.

But Kate wasn't the only who went all out for the event. Melania Trump dressed to the nines in a Dior haute couture dress, per Daily Mail royal reporter Rebecca English — and even wore white opera-length gloves for the dinner.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

The gloves may seem a little too ceremonious, but they're actually a part of the dress code. The state banquet has a white tie dress code, which includes opera-length gloves for women.

Former first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush also wore the gloves during their state visits.

Image zoom POOL/Getty Images

Image zoom Brooks Kraft/Getty Images

On the royal side, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Kate Middleton, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall all brought out their formal blue sashes for the occasion, which mark the Royal Victorian Order — an honor Kate received earlier this year.

The banquet is part of a three-day long visit that also includes a tea with the Trumps and Prince Charles and Camilla, and plenty of ceremonial greetings.