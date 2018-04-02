Melania Trump’s Easter Egg Roll Outfit Is a Lot Less Lighthearted than Last Year’s

Much like the current state of affairs at the White House, Melania Trump’s outfit for the 2018 Easter Egg Roll is a lot less lighthearted than last year’s. While the First Lady looked bright and springy in a sleeveless baby pink dress and flats for last year’s event, she covered up in a largely black ensemble on Monday.

Trump hosted the White House event wearing a light blue trench coat with black buttons, a nod to the typical pastel colors of the holiday. But underneath her cheery outerwear, her ensemble was a bit more drab. FLOTUS wore a black long-sleeve T-shirt, black pants, and matching boots.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The event comes as her husband, President Donald Trump, has been flooded with reports of alleged affairs, including one with former adult film star Stormy Daniels. Even Vanessa Trump, who recently announced her split from the president’s son Donald Trump Jr., wore a cheerier outfit in a white dress, navy coat, and stiletto sandals.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

For her part, Melania put on a united front with her husband on Monday, holding hands with him and appearing to be in good spirits as she continued the tradition of reading a book to children on the lawn.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

She even introduced a new element to the annual egg roll: lawn bowling. The activity featured oversized, inflated bowling pins and balls, which actually looked kind of fun, despite the dreary weather.

Lawn bowling is the new activity at this year’s #EasterEggRoll. pic.twitter.com/71WcqMFYfw — Sean Doody (@swdoody) April 2, 2018