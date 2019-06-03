Melania Trump Wore a Controversial Brand to Visit Buckingham Palace

Melania and Donald Trump have just landed in the U.K. for their three-day long state visit, and the first lady made an interesting choice in designer for her Buckingham Palace arrival ensemble.

Though she touched down in the U.K. wearing Burberry (a nod to her host country), Women's Wear Daily reports that she changed into a custom white Dolce & Gabbana dress with a navy border at the collar and waist, along with a hat designed by her stylist, Hervé Pierre.

Queen Elizabeth greeted the president and first lady at Buckingham Palace, where FLOTUS also had a bit of a matching moment with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Dolce & Gabbana was recently embroiled in controversy when the brand was accused of racism after releasing an ad featuring a Chinese model trying to eat Italian food with chopsticks, followed by screenshots of racist messages allegedly from designer Stefano Gabbana's Instagram account (the brand later stated he was hacked).

There was also the time that designer Stefano called Selena Gomez "ugly," and the time both Dolce and Gabbana gave an interview saying that they opposed gay people having families of their own through IVF.

“You are born to a mother and a father, or at least that’s how it should be,” Dolce said. “I call children of chemistry, synthetic children. Rented uterus, semen chosen from a catalog.” They later apologized.

The brand has since been boycotted by the likes of Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Ryan Murphy, and more, but Business of Fashion’s Lauren Sherman pointed out last year that "despite the chaos, Dolce & Gabbana’s sales are up." As of January of this year, however, the brand was struggling to regain its popularity in China.

Melania has been partial to the brand throughout the controversies. She is even wearing a black jacket by the label in her official portrait as first lady.

Recently, Domenico has been photographed without his design partner. Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of the less controversial half of Dolce & Gabbana fitting her for an outfit for an anniversary date. Domenico also attended Kourtney Kardashian's birthday bash back in April, while Stefano was in Italy.

Speaking of boycotts, the Trumps' arrival in the U.K. is expected to be met with mass protest as London mayor reportedly gave protestors the go-ahead to fly a giant inflatable orange baby resembling Donald Trump at an upcoming rally on Tuesday.

Ahead of his arrival, the president has already referred to the London mayor as "a stone cold loser" and called Meghan Markle "nasty," so it's probably safe to say that he isn't leaving the best impression thus far.