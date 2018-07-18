Melania Trump Actually Looked Terrified Following Her Handshake With Putin

Melania Trump was looking all kinds of #shook last week in Helsinki, Finland.

Donald Trump’s face time with Russian President Vladimir Putin was, uh, historic to say the least. POTUS is facing serious backlash for not only praising his controversial counterpart, but initially believing the Russian leader when he said that Russia had not meddled in the 2016 U.S. election—this despite the fact that U.S. intelligence agencies had indicted 12 Russian agents for the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign just days prior. And, on a lighter note (we guess?), Trump made things delightfully more awkward after tossing a soccer ball Putin gifted him into the lap of his wife, Melania.

Valery Sharifulin/Getty Images

Valery Sharifulin/Getty Images

But nothing tops this.

Twitter has dissected footage from the encounter and now, everyone’s pointing out that seconds after shaking Putin’s hand, Melania's expression melts into one of absolute horror. Look, we’re not partial to anyone in this Brady Bunch, but can you blame her? If we had to greet someone described as a "thug and a murderer" by John McCarin, who also happens to have a black belt in judo, we’d run the other way.

In the clip, Melania first appears eager to shake Putin’s hand, smiling at him, making eye contact, and likely saying something polite. But seconds after they touch, her face falls to the ground and indeed, she looks horrified.

YouTube/NBC News

“She is scared to death of him,” one user pointed out on Twitter. Some offered their empathy: “I’m starting to feel for her."

The facial expression Melania pulls after shaking hands with Putin is the best part of the entire encounter pic.twitter.com/dfb0rixpf2 — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) July 18, 2018

Melania meets the world's most dangerous man and realises her husband is still worse than him pic.twitter.com/H4QY4qbx6K — Barnier Balls ❄️🥕 🇪🇺 (@davemacladd) July 18, 2018

Can't stop watching this clip of Melania's face post-Putin. Haunting: pic.twitter.com/i4gOcjhtNp — Stewart Who? (@DJstewartwho) July 18, 2018

Watch Melania's face and body language after shaking Putin's hand. She is scared to death of him. — Jack Pryor (@AJackUNO) July 16, 2018

@maddow You must have seen this, but no one is talking about this. Look at her face, the pasted on smile, then the abject fear before she adjusts herself to smile again. https://t.co/8ANDiKtcm8 — Tina Lavoie 🎨 (@AdornMeJewelry) July 17, 2018

She kind of looks like this, huh?

Who knows that Melania was really thinking, but we do know that in the past, body experts have confirmed that for certain diplomatic appearances, the First Lady's body language conveys that she'd rather be elsewhere, posing "like a corpse" and showing expressions that indicate “slight fear.” Maybe she’s just glad Donald didn’t try to hold her hand again?