Melania Trump Breaks Her Silence After "I Really Don't Care" Jacket Scandal

A day after Melania Trump's tone deaf fashion choice of a military jacket with the phrase, "I Really Don't Care, Do U?," emblazoned on the back, FLOTUS is speaking out about her visit to a detention center holding immigrant children separated from their families in Texas.

On Friday, Trump took to Twitter with a video from her travels to the shelter, shaking hands with the young migrants and admiring their artwork.

"Visiting w children at the shelter in #Texas yesterday was very touching. Despite the difficult circumstances children were in good spirits & very kind. It's my sincere hope Congress will be able to reach across the aisle & find a solution!" she captioned the short clip.

Visiting w children at the shelter in #Texas yesterday was very touching. Despite the difficult circumstances children were in good spirits & very kind. It's my sincere hope Congress will be able to reach across the aisle & find a solution! pic.twitter.com/4ZumcDVVMc — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 22, 2018

The video and its accompanying message ignores the coat controversy completely, as Melania is only depicted in the beige safari-esque jacket that she paired with white jeans and Stan Smith sneakers during her time inside the center.

However, after leaving Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, on her way back home to the White House, FLOTUS was spotted wearing the $39 Zara trench coat that sent social media ablaze with its callous message.

in a $39 Zara military trench coat with the message, "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back. The First Lady wore it while departing Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland for McAllen, Texas, where she arrived for a visit to an immigrant children's detention center.

While many critiqued her poor style choice that gave off a sign of apathy, Trump's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said the parka did not hold a hidden message.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids - rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe - we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children," she said, adding hashtags #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket for good measure.

To make matters more confusing, President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday evening to say that the jacket did actually hold a deeper meaning. ""I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media," he wrote. "Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!"



Though Melania's intentions may never be made crystal clear, no one can deny the coat's bold statement. Yet we're still left wondering, does she or doesn't she care?