Melania Trump Is Being So Quiet During the Impeachment Inquiry

Yesterday, Melania Trump made her very first trip to the U.S. Capitol Building on her own to speak about the opioid crisis in America, though what she didn't say about the impeachment spoke volumes. People reports that the first lady dodged a question about the inquiry as she was leaving her speech. Some saw it as a razor-sharp focus on the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act, which was signed into law by President Trump last October, but others saw it as one more example of Melania's current M.O.: ignoring all questions in regards anything related to the impeachment.

Image zoom NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

RELATED: What Has Melania Trump Been Doing Since the Impeachment Inquiry?

The news cycle is being dominated by all things impeachment, but Melania seems to be blissfully unaware. While she's been dodging questions, she's made time to visit Wyoming to see the state's various national parks and landmarks and promote her Be Best campaign. She also took time out of her busy schedule to break ground on a tennis pavilion at the White House.

RELATED: People Are Calling on Melania Trump to Act After Donald Mocked a 16-Year-Old

Melania was also characteristically quiet at the two events that appeared on her calendar right after the inquiry began: an appearance at the General Assembly of the United Nations and ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.