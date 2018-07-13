Melania Trump Buttons Up in Dior to Meet Queen Elizabeth

Melania Trump may have skipped an international trip to Singapore with her husband Donald Trump last month, but she was front and center of his meeting with Queen Elizabeth in the U.K. on Friday afternoon at Windsor Castle.

While thousands of anti-Trump protesters were storming the streets of London, Melania and the Donald went through the motions of the carefully choreographed ceremony. And it's worth taking a closer look at the First Lady's outfit, considering the waves she's been making lately with the subtext of her fashion choices.

For the event, Melania chose to wear a matching Dior skirt and blazer, leaving her colorful Victoria Beckham dress from this morning by the wayside.

Pictures: The Queen greets Donald and Melania Trump at Windsor Castle. #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/FVTiszaGgg — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) July 13, 2018

Needless to say, both looks are a far cry from that "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" jacket she wore while visiting displaced children at the Texas border. The jacket been the subject of much talk, and theories galore have sprung about her carefully calculated fashion selections in its aftermath.

While it's sometimes difficult to dissect her fashion choices to see if they indeed have deeper intentional meaning, we can settle on one sentiment regardless: At least her outfit Friday didn't have words on it.