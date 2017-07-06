Melania Trump Wears a Delpozo Colorblock Dress to Meet Poland's First Lady

On Thursday First Lady Melania Trump accompanied husband Donald Trump to Warsaw’s Uprising Monument, where she delivered a few brief remarks as she introduced the president to the crowd.

Melania attended the event in a midi-length colorblock Delpozo dress with a navy base that featured bold panels of hot pink, cobalt blue, and splashes of mandarin against its A-line skirt ($2,229; stylebop.com).

The gown, vaguely reminiscent of both early American pop art and Georgia O'Keeffe’s floral oeuvre, was offset by a pair of bright magenta pumps. As per usual, the former model chose to wear her gold-flecked mane at her shoulders, parted down the middle.

Petr David Josek/AP

During the day Melania also met with Poland's First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda at Warsaw's Belvedere Palace:

ANDRZEJ HULIMKA/AFP/Getty

The First Family (including Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner) arrived in Poland on Wednesday evening for the president’s Eastern European tour. Donald Trump is set to continue to Germany for the G20 Summit in Hamberg on Friday.