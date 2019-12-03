Are Melania Trump’s Pantsuits a Pointed Message for Donald?

Melania Trump doesn't often wear pantsuits, but when she does — according to a theory from CNN reporter Kate Bennett — there's always a good reason.

Bennett, who covers the first lady full time and who has written an unauthorized biography about her titled Free, Melania, has theorized that the FLOTUS wears pantsuits as a subtle message for her husband, Donald Trump.

"Having covered her for as long as I have, each thing she does has meaning to it, even the clothing she wears," Bennett wrote in the book, per the New York Times. "I have a theory that when the Trumps are unhappy with each other, Melania wears menswear — because Trump notoriously likes to see women in tight, short, ubersexy and feminine dresses."

The first lady famously wore a white Dior pantsuit to the State of the Union in 2018, which marked her first appearance before the public following the Stormy Daniels scandal.

Image zoom Tom Williams

In interviews about the book, Bennett has also spoken about her idea that each of the first lady's moves are purposeful, from her wardrobe to her track record of not holding her husband's hand in public. According to NPR, Bennett wrote in her book that Melania swatting Donald's hand away is meaningful because she's the only person who could get away with doing so.

"I always say that there are no Melania Trump coincidences," Bennett told the Washingtonian. "If you were to ask her, 'Did you wear that white pantsuit at the State of the Union as a symbol?,' she would say, 'No, I just wore the white pantsuit.' But there’s no question that everything she does, especially nonverbally, is a thoughtful decision."

RELATED: Was Melania Trump's Infamous Jacket Actually a Dig at Ivanka?

To that end, Bennett also theorized in her book that the first lady's now-infamous "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" jacket was "a facetious jab at Ivanka and her near-constant attempts to attach herself for positive administration talking points."

All in all, Bennett told NPR, "I think it's a misperception about Melania Trump that she's sort of quiet, and in repose — we see her with those sunglasses. And she's often, you know, relatively silent. But behind the scenes, she is one of the president's most vocal advisers."