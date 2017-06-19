Melania Trump Goes Casual in a Pair of Olive Green Jeans

Following a weekend getaway at Camp David, Melania Trump returned to the White House on Sunday in a pared down look.

Accompanied by son Barron Trump and husband Donald Trump, the First Lady exited a helicopter on the White House's South Lawn while wearing a white button-up and olive green J Brand Maria fitted slacks (shop them in white here). Melania mixed the basic pieces with luxe accessories, including water snake Manolo Blahnik strappy sandals and a white Céline tote, and topped off the ensemble with mirrored aviators.

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

A day earlier, the mom of one headed to the famed Maryland presidential retreat in an eyelet shirtdress by Gabriela Hearst.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

The number, which featured puffed sleeves and a fitted silhouette, was cinched at the waist with a brown leather Michael Kors belt and accessorized with a pair of tan ballet flats.