Melania Trump Broke Tradition on New Year's Eve

Over the years, First Lady Melania Trump has worn pink quite a few times on New Year's Eve. But it seems that 2018 was the year to break that rosy stride, because photos of FLOTUS on social media show her in an all-black ensemble.

Photos on Instagram show Melania attending New Year's Eve celebrations at Mar-a-Lago wearing a long-sleeved, deep-V gown with plenty of seasonally appropriate sparkle. It's not a shiny pink dress, but it's certainly festive. She paired the party-ready LBD with her signature smoky eye and bold red lipstick. She's also keeping up with her hair color, with her new seemingly blonde locks still intact.

In addition to eschewing her usual pink dress, Melania broke her no-selfie run on NYE, too. CNN's Kate Bennett noted that the First Lady hadn't posted a selfie since 2017, and while everyone was waiting for the ball to drop in Times Square, FLOTUS posted a sweet snapshot of herself with Instagram's 2019 filter, giving her followers a little glimpse of Barron in the process.

. @FLOTUS with the New Year’s selfie. She hasn’t done a selfie since Christmas ‘17. (Also, teeny bit of Barron.) https://t.co/slee23Fh8s — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 1, 2019

Melania's no stranger to fashion swerves. She's worn pussy-bow blouses right after her husband was accused of sexual misconduct. She's visited immigrant children wearing a jacket with questionable graffiti art and Manolo Blahnik stilettos on her way to visit Houston post-Hurricane Harvey.