Melania Trump Wears Glittering Monique Lhuillier for White House Dinner

On Thursday, first lady Melania Trump dressed in head-to-toe sequins for the White House Historical Association Dinner in the State Dining Room. Back home on Pennsylvania Avenue, after a day spent in Irma-ravaged Florida with her husband, president Donald Trump, FLOTUS switched gears and slipped on a glittery getup by Monique Lhuillier for the night.

After ditching her white jeans and sneakers, Melania re-emerged ready for the black-tie event, dressed in a silver sequin-embellished gown ($7,995, bergdorfgoodman.com) by her favorite evening-wear designer.

Alex Wong/Getty

The floor-length chiffon dress featured a sheer, vintage-inspired capelet with a jeweled neckline and a velvet ribbon cinched around her waist. FLOTUS styled her hair down and in loose waves, and kept things subtle in the makeup department with just a touch of bronzer, a pale pink lip, and her signature smoky eye.

Melania helped the president kick off the event with an address, during which she asked guests for their support of The White House Historical Association—a nonprofit group founded by Jackie Kennedy that provides public access to the White House—and honored the victims of hurricanes Irma and Harvey.