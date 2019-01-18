Why Melania Trump's Weekend Plans Are Invoking the Internet's Ire
The First Lady jetted off to Florida on the taxpayers' dime.
The U.S. government has been shut down for 28 days and counting, meaning around 800,000 government employees haven’t been paid in nearly a month, and hungry White House guests have been downgraded to a Trump-curated menu of Big Macs and Melania-made salads.
On Wednesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi urged the President to reschedule the Jan. 29 State of the Union or submit it in writing due to security concerns caused by the shutdown.
Instead of addressing Pelosi’s request, Trump informed her via letter that her upcoming trip to visit troops in Afghanistan had been “postponed” as a cost-cutting measure “in light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay.” He clarified that Pelosi was welcome to expense her own flight, writing, “Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogative.”
On the very same day that Trump boasted about his administration's frugality, a military plane was chartered for First Lady Melania to make a weekend getaway to the family’s Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida.
RELATED: People Are Concerned That Melania Trump Disappeared Again
As always, the Internet has some thoughts:
So it appears that flying private is only a government issue when it concerns those opposing the President’s wall — er, policies.