Melania Trump Was Called a "Hoebag" on Twitter by a Politician

The First Lady's campaign against cyberbullying doesn't seem to be hitting the mark with one particular politician. According to Newsweek, Mark Roberts, an independent candidate from Oregon, called Melania Trump a "hoebag" in response to another tweet which pointed out that Trump's staff is much smaller than former First Lady Michelle Obama's.

Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA, an organization for young conservatives, tweeted that Trump has five staffers. Obama, on the other hand, had 44. Roberts took the opportunity to lob insults at Trump, saying that she worked by the hour and adding the hashtags #hoebag and #thinkdirty to really drive his point home.

Newsweek adds that Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy called for Twitter to ban Roberts, because McCarthy—and many others on the social media platform—saw the remark as hate speech.

Glamour reports that Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for the first lady, issued a response, saying, “This is just more hypocritical intolerance from those who oppose her husband’s administration. To say such ugly words about a mother, wife, and our First Lady is not just a pathetic attempt at getting himself in the news; it is disturbing and despicable."

Republican National Committee chair Ronna Romney McDaniel and Fox News host Laura Ingraham also skewered Roberts, dismissing his comment as disgraceful and a cry for attention. For his part, Roberts posted a screenshot depicting a message from Twitter, saying that his tweet does not violate any of the site's rules.

So, for now, the tweet is still live, and Roberts isn't backing down from any criticism. When someone sent him a message saying that the First Lady could pursue legal action, he called Trump a "hosebag" and encouraged her to do whatever she feels necessary.

Roberts is running for a seat in Oregon's District Two and will face both a Republican and a Democrat this fall. If this is a ploy for the spotlight, Roberts knows exactly what he's doing. In a follow-up tweet, he was sure that his words would bring in donations.

"Let the donations begin in 3 2 1.." he posted.

Roberts's campaign hasn't issued any official statements on the matter, but it may not have to. The political hopeful's feed is letting voters know exactly where he stands on the matter.

