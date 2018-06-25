In Pale Pink Leather, Melania Trump Fades Back into the Background

Melania Trump has made so many public appearances over the past week, it's almost hard to remember that just one month ago there had been speculation that she had gone missing.

Though she skipped the G-7 Summit in Canada as well as Trump's historic visit to Singapore to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in the past few weeks FLOTUS has taken a trip to FEMA HQ, attended a ceremony at Ford Theater, had tea with the Spanish Queen, visited a children's detention center in Texas, and spoke at a Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) event in Virginia.

On Monday, she stepped out for the cameras once again, this time to welcome Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania to the White House, where the leaders are expected "to discuss terrorism, the threat from Iran and the crisis in Syria among other issues during their discussions," according to CBS News.

Taken as a one-off, Melania's pale pink leather Proenza Schouler dress (previously $3,950, now on sale for $1,185) is neither surprising nor particularly symbolic. Unlike that "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" jacket, there are no overt messages on this look. (That is, other than the fact that she can withstand 85-degree D.C. heat in head-to-toe leather.) As is her signature, she matched the cotton-candy pink of the frock to her pointed-toe stilettos perfectly.

However, the look is understated when compared to her previous White House photo opps (who could forget the hat from the time she welcomed the French President Emmanuel Macron, or the suit she wore for the arrival of Canada's Justin Trudeau), as though she's attempting to fade into the background a bit following the jacket scandal—which is still very fresh in our minds from just four days ago.

In a rare turn of events, Melania's look is almost upstaged by Queen Rania's long-sleeve jumpsuit; were it not for the leather material, which lent a bit of an edge, the look would have been otherwise rendered a snooze.

It is of note that Trump is wearing a look by Proenza Schouler, which is run by design duo and real-life couple, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. Could the dress she wore to the meeting, which occurred one day after the New York City Pride celebrations, be considered a nod to the LGBTQ community? Given that the White House has not formally acknowledged Pride Month, we wonder if this is Melania's subtle way of reaching out. Maybe, maybe not.

While Melania has been busy attempting to convince the public that children who were separated from their parents are thriving at detention centers, Jordan has had a busy week, too. Prince William just returned from a diplomatic trip to the Middle Eastern country, where he visited schools, Syrian refugee children benefiting from UNICEF’s programs, young entrepreneurs in the region, and members of the country’s British Embassy.