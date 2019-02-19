Melania Trump Remembers Karl Lagerfeld with a Throwback Photo from 2005

With the news of Karl Lagerfeld's passing this morning, tributes are pouring in from other designers, notable figures, and, now, First Lady Melania Trump.

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, Melania shared a never-before-seen sketch of a suit set that Lagerfeld designed for her, giving her followers a glimpse into his creative process. The sketch was accompanied by the finished product, showing exactly how the outfit went from conception to completion. (She shared the same pictures on Twitter.)

Today the world lost a creative genius. We will miss you Karl! #RIPKarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/8MMcWqDphE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 19, 2019

"Today the world lost a creative genius. We will miss you Karl!" she captioned the images, adding "#RIPKarlLagerfeld." The sketch shows the outfit complete with tiny descriptors, including "pencil skirt," "soft peplum," and "pearl buttons." He also signed and dated the sketch, writing "2016." According to the Express, Melania wore the ensemble to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, in 2017.

RELATED: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Choupette Lagerfeld, the Most Spoiled Cat in the World

The last photo in the collection shows Melania with Karl himself from back in 2005. She's wearing a creation that's much more in line with the Chanel aesthetic than the white skirt suit he made for her. Tweed, pearls, and a quilted handbag all feature, checking each of the boxes associated with the brand that Karl revived back in the '80s.

Melania's turned to the House of Chanel several times for official affairs. Last year, she wore a glittering silver haute couture gown to a state dinner with Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron in April 2018.