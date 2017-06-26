Melania Trump Goes Formal in Pink J. Mendel at a Washington D.C. Wedding

Following the First Family’s inaugural Congressional Picnic last week, President Trump and his wife, Melania, attended the wedding of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and actress Louise Linton at Washington D.C.’s Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on Saturday evening.

Ron Sachs-pool/Getty

The First Lady opted for a soft pink J. Mendel dress that hit just below her Manolo Blahnik heels. The floor-length number featured loose pleats in the bodice and a skirt that skimmed her figure. To finish the formal look, Trump matched with a blush clutch and neutral nails.

Trump’s beauty look maintained the status quo, with her long locks curled into undone waves that fell below her shoulders, and a smoky eye as her makeup’s main focus.

Kevin Mazur/Getty for LS

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were also in attendance, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, who officiated the lavish ceremony.