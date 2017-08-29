Melania Trump Wears Black Stilettos as She Leaves for Houston

Melania Trump is headed to Houston. The First Lady joined her husband, President Donald Trump, on a trip to Texas to survey the response to Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall late last week as a Category 4 storm, hitting the region with devastating rain and flooding.

Melania departed the White House on Tuesday in a Top Gun-esque ensemble of an olive green bomber jacket, black top, and matching cigarette pants—topped off with oversize aviator sunglasses. However, the accessory that had Twitter talking? Her pair of black Manolo Blahnik stiletto heels ($595; nordstrom.com).

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty

Twitter users pointed out that Melania's choice of footwear seemed impractical for a visit to a region experiencing unprecedented levels of flooding.

Not sure Melania Trump is prepared for Hurricane Harvey pic.twitter.com/Mz5ndbmKC9 — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) August 29, 2017

But Trump’s spokesperson quickly set the record straight, telling the Washington Examiner that she has a different pair of shoes that she would change into on the plane before touching down in Texas.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

RELATED: Melania Trump Arrives at the White House in Head-to-Toe Pink

Indeed, when FLOTUS stepped onto the tarmac in Corpus Christi, Texas, she had changed into a crisp white button-up shirt, Adidas Stan Smith sneakers ($75; nordstrom.com), and a baseball cap.

Politicians and celebrities alike are showing their support for the devastated regions through donations and action. Click here for more on how you can help Hurricane Harvey victims, no matter where you're located.