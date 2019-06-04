Melania Trump Wore a Familiar Look to the Final Dinner of Her U.K. State Visit

There was no missing Melania Trump during her appearance at the final formal dinner of the Trumps' U.K. state visit.

On Tuesday, the first lady wore a bold red sequined cape gown by Givenchy ($8,340, matchesfashion.com) to host a return dinner alongside the president at Winfield House, the residence of the ambassador of the United States. While Queen Elizabeth wasn't present at the dinner, Prince Charles and Camilla attended the event on her behalf.

Image zoom Peter Summers/Getty Images

The bold color was a departure from the more neutral sartorial choices the first lady has been making this week. Throughout the state visit, which started on Monday, Melania has taken to paying tribute to Britain with her outfits, from a blouse from British design house Burberry to a Gucci printed dress bearing landmarks like the Houses of Parliament.

Tuesday evening's look, though from a French fashion house, was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, who also designed Meghan Markle's wedding dress.

WATCH: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla to Winfield House for reciprocal dinner hosted by the U.S. https://t.co/g7HYJhkpw9 pic.twitter.com/ogAT96JYs6 — ABC News (@ABC) June 4, 2019

As CNN reporter Kate Bennett pointed out, it's a familiar look for Melania, who has taken to wearing cape dresses in the past, albeit this is a more formal version of the ones we've seen.

A fashion sleuth friend of mine has — I believe — identified @FLOTUS dress for tonight. Pretty spot on w this @givenchy. Melania does love a cape sleeve Givenchy ... pic.twitter.com/3y4BdJtzc3 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 4, 2019

Earlier in the day, the president and first lady visited 10 Downing Street to hold talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, while protestors gathered in London to rally against Donald Trump's visit to the country.

The Trumps are expected to attend a commemorative event with the Queen tomorrow to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings before heading back to the U.S. later in the day.