Melania Trump’s Birkin Bag Makes a Comeback

Here's a theory: someone's job must be to exclusively carry First Lady Melania Trump’s stuff. We reached this conclusion because for the past few months, she’s made public appearances wielding absolutely nothing in her hands. She hasn’t carried her wallet, a cell phone, keys to the White House, and we especially haven't seen her lug around a handbag.

Until now.

After stopping by Windsor Castle to greet Queen Elizabeth with Donald Trump on Friday, Melania touched down in Scotland (where POTUS is reportedly preparing for his Monday meeting with Vladimir Putin) and deplaned Air Force One with something we spotted quickly but definitely not with as much speed as that olive green jacket: a handbag. Not only did she decide to finally tote a tote, she also decided to bring with her the ultimate symbol of luxury and excess, the Hermès Birkin.

These puppies roughly cost at least $4,000 and could even go for as much as $379,261. On average, however, celebrities and the super rich will shell out around $10,000 for one (if you can get on the waiting list, that is).

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

one ... last ... outfit ... then ... sleep. @FLOTUS touched down in Scotland "countryside Melania" ensemble. This @Burberry jacket, @MichaelKors pants, Hermes scarf and @ManoloBlahnik pumps. And pretty sure that Birkin is the real deal. pic.twitter.com/D9hsembL5v — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) July 13, 2018

For her Scottish arrival, Trump wore pointed-toe camel Manolo Blahnik pumps with matching Michael Kors pants and a green Burberry jacket, all earth-tone items that blended into the tarmac and only helped her show off the expensive handbag, not conceal it.

RELATED: We Can't Stop Looking at These Photos of Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth

This, of course, is not the first time she's carried a Birkin. The First Lady has quite a few and has even been photographed sporting one in a lavish black crocodile finish. Considering her estimated net worth is $50 million, dishing out $10,000 for a bag probably just feels like reaching for pocket change to her.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Still, choosing to swing around such a flashy item while the cost of living for Americans rises is … a choice.