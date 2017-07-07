Melania Trump Dons Flapper-Style Dress to Attend a G20 Summit Concert

First Lady Melania Trump accompanied her husband to a performance at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday as part of the Day 1 activities at the G20 Summit.

World leaders and their spouses congregated at the event, forming a powerful group that included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer, and .

Sean Gallup/Getty

Melania Trump arrived at the concert in a sleeveless white flapper-style dress that hit below her knees. The Slovenian former model paired the fringed ensemble with a matching set of scalloped white high-heel pumps.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty

On Thursday the First Lady went for a more vibrant look when she stepped out in Poland wearing a Delpozo colorblock dress with bright panels and bold magenta pumps.