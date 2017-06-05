Melania Trump Attends the Ford Theatre Gala in Champagne Monique Lhuillier

First Lady Melania Trump brought out the formal wear to attend the Ford Theatre’s gala Sunday night.

Melania arrived at the Washington, D.C., event in a champagne-hued evening dress with Grecian influences from Monique Lhuillier’s 2017 resort collection (quite the change-up from the $51,500 coat she wore last week).The former model, 47, paired the dress with matching pumps and wore her hair in loose waves.

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty

The First Lady’s style has pulled the nation’s attention in recent weeks. After donning a conservative black dress and veil alongside Ivanka Trump at the Vatican last week, Melania stepped out in Italy wearing an extravagant floral coat from Dolce & Gabbana and an embroidered creme-colored sheath dress.

Judging from her ensemble, it seems Melania gave the gala her full sartorial attention.