Melania Trump's Most Talked About Looks

Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Fact: What the First Lady of the United States wears is culturally significant. Don’t think so? Take into account that the American government has placed some of their most iconic gowns in the First Ladies Collection at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

Their styles also defined the eras during which they served. Jacqueline Kennedy is famously remembered for her pillbox hats while Betty Ford did the ‘70s in color; Hillary Clinton owned the pantsuit, and Michelle Obama redefined First Lady style with frequently exposed shoulders and affordable dresses.

Which brings us to Melania Trump, one of the White House’s most polarizing figures. Trump's sartorial choices make headlines time and time again, as the media scrupulously chronicles every dress, hat, and statement jacket. (As they did for the looks of every other first lady before her.)

Early on, Melania made it clear that she wasn’t necessarily looking to speak to the common woman, turning to pricey, custom looks like a blue Ralph Lauren coat or an Hervé Pierre gown (over Inauguration weekend), not to mention the $51,000 Dolce & Gabbana coat she wore for a visit to Italy. With her fashion, the First Lady invariably sends a message—though it’s not always a clear one.

VIDEO: A Theory About Melania Trump's Giant White Hat

Some of Melania's most memorable looks are shrouded in controversy. For example, before departing Washington, D.C. to visit the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston in August 2017, she faced waves of backlash for boarding the plane in a set of sky-high black Manolo Blahnik heels. And most recently, she faced criticism for sporting a $39 Zara coat that read, “I Really Don’t Care. Do U?”  before visiting an immigrant children’s detention center in McAllen, Texas. Maybe she should stay clear of the Lone Star State?

One thing's for sure—Melania's outfits are never boring. Here's a look back at her memorable ensembles as FLOTUS.

1 of 49 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

June 2018

in a $39 Zara military trench coat with the message, "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" on the back. The First Lady wore it while departing Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland for McAllen, Texas, where she arrived for a visit to an immigrant children's detention center.

2 of 49 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

June 2018

in a floral Valentino dress to welcome Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia to the White House. The pre-scheduled visit took place at the height of the immigration crisis that resulted from President Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy.

3 of 49 Pool/Getty Images

June 2018

in a beige trench coat for her first public appearance (at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in Washington D.C.) after undergoing surgery for a benign kidney condition in early May 2018.

4 of 49 Win McNamee/Getty Images

May 2018

in a belted Ralph Lauren trench coat to introduce her "Be Best" campaign at the White House.

5 of 49 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

April 2018

in a black Givenchy dress with a cape and Christian Louboutin shoes for a pre-State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

6 of 49 Mark Wilson/Getty Images

April 2018

in custom Chanel for her and President Donald Trump's first State Dinner, welcoming President and First Lady of France Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron.

 

7 of 49 Mark Wilson/Getty Images

April 2018

in a $2,195 Michael Kors blazer with a belt and matching pencil skirt plus a massive custom Hervé Pierre hat for French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron's White House arrival. Hard not to notice, the hat was compared to something Scandal's Olivia Pope would wear by many on social media.

8 of 49 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

April 2018

in a light blue trench coat with black buttons and a black long-sleeve T-shirt, black pants, and matching boots at the 2018 Easter Egg Roll. Despite the pastel coat, her all-black look beneath it was an odd choice for Easter celebrations. The event came after news of Donald Trump's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels made headlines.

9 of 49 Pool/Getty Images

April 2018

in a black dress at Barbara Bush's funeral service in Houston, where she was photographed smiling and laughing with Barack Obama.

10 of 49 Getty Images

March 2018

in a green, cheetah-print Brandon Maxwell sheath with snakeskin Christian Louboutin pumps for St. Patrick's Day with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House. The year before, she skipped the festivities and wore a red coatdress.

11 of 49 Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press(Sipa via AP Images

January 2018

in a Dior pantsuit with a Dolce & Gabbana blouse and Christian Louboutin stilettos at the State of the Union address.

12 of 49 Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

December 2017

in a Chanel coatdress and Christian Louboutin pumps at the White House Christmas tree lighting.

13 of 49 MANDEL NGAN/Getty

December 2017

in a Prada peacoat, tan pants, and boots at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. for a Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign event.

14 of 49 ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

December 2017

in knee-high brown boots, army pants, and a Rag & Bone puffer to meet with military officials and Hurricane Harvey first responders in the hangar at Corpus Christi International Airport. Despite the backlash she received for originally wearing stiletto heels before visiting Houston, Trump once again wore a not-so-subtle shoe.

15 of 49 Bloomberg

November 2017

in a multi-colored striped Fendi coat for a visit to Japan.

16 of 49 NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images

November 2017

in a black turtleneck, Azzedine Alaïa belt, and black coat with beige flats for a trip to the Great Wall of China.

17 of 49 Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

November 2017

in a $4,000 dark plum Delpozo cape coat with structural sleeves for a visit to South Korea.

18 of 49 Mark Wilson/Getty Images

November 2017

in a knee-length belted Emilio Pucci coat with Christian Louboutin pumps ahead of an 11-day tour of Asia.

 

19 of 49 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

November 2017

in pointed-toe pumps with a red long-sleeve top tucked into a brown high-waist leather skirt with a multicolored coat at the White House lawn to pardon turkeys for Thanksgiving.

20 of 49 Chris Kleponis/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

November 2017

in a long-sleeve black shirt under an oversize gray wool Acne Studios turtleneck sweater at the White House.

21 of 49 Bloomberg/Getty Images

October 2017

in camel-colored, double-breasted Bottega Veneta wool coat for Halloween at the White House.

22 of 49 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

October 2017

in a pinstripe Ralph Lauren Collection suit to meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire, at the White House.

23 of 49 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty

October 2017 

in a bright green belted Cefinn shirtdress and Christian Louboutin stilettos for a visit to an addiction recovery center for infants in West Virginia.

24 of 49 Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty

October 2017

in Alexander McQueen to meet Thailand's prime minister and first lady, Prayut Chan-o-cha and Madame Naraporn Chan-ocha, at the White House.

25 of 49 AP Photo/Evan Vucci

August 2017

in a white shirt, Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, and a black FLOTUS hat.

26 of 49 JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty

October 2017

in a Victoria Beckham turtleneck sweater before boarding Marine One to visit Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

27 of 49 MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

October 2017

in white jeans, a T-shirt, army jacket, and Timberland boots for her visit to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

28 of 49 Alex Wong/Getty

September 2017

in Monique Lhuillier for the White House Historical Association Dinner.

29 of 49 NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty

August 2017

in a green bombet jacket, black top, and matching pants with aviator sunglasses and Manolo Blahnik stiletto heels at the White House before departing to visit Houston after Hurricane Harvey. The First Lady received criticism for her footwear, which people pointed out was a pretty impractical and tone-deaf choice for a trip to visit an area experiencing mass flooding. 

30 of 49 Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

July 2017

in a white shirt with Altuzarra pencil skirt and Christian Louboutin heels for Fourth of July weekend.

31 of 49 Karol Serewis/Gallo Images Poland/Getty

July 2017

in an emerald Diane von Furstenberg trench coat for a visit to Poland.

32 of 49 Petr David Josek/AP

July 2017

in a colorblock Delpozo dress for a visit to Poland's Warsaw Uprising Monument.

33 of 49 Pierre Suu/Getty

July 2017

in a red Christian Dior skirt suit for her first-ever meeting with France’s President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte.

34 of 49 PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty

July 2017

in a white flapper-style dress at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, Germany as part of the Day 1 activities at the G20 Summit.

35 of 49 Chip Somodevilla/Getty

July 2017

in a bright pink A-line Monique Lhuillier dress for a trip to Youngstown, Ohio.

36 of 49 VILLARD/WITT/SIPA

July 2017

in a custom Hervé Pierre dress for her Bastille Day visit to France.

37 of 49 Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

June 2017

in Emilio Pucci to welcome India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to the White House.

38 of 49 AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

June 2017

in J Brand slacks, Manolo Blahnik sandals, and a Céline tone at Camp David. 

39 of 49 Chris Kleponis/AP

June 2017

in a pair of tan wide-leg pants, a white tank, patterned pumps, and a camel-colored tote for her official move to the White House.

40 of 49 Carolyn Kaster/AP

June 2017

in a brown leather Michael Kors belt at Camp David. 

41 of 49 Molly Riley- Pool/Getty

June 2017

in Michael Kors Collection for the White House visit from the First Lady of Panama.

 

42 of 49 Ron Sachs-pool/Getty

June 2017

in J. Mendel, at the wedding of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and actress Louise Linton.

43 of 49 Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty

June 2017

in Monique Lhuillier for the Ford Theatre Gala.

44 of 49 NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty

June 2017

in Mary Katrantzou at a Congressional Picnic.

45 of 49 ALESSANDRA TARANTINO/Getty

May 2017

in a black veil to meet Pope Francis. “Per Vatican protocol, women who have an audience with the Pope are required to wear long sleeves, formal black clothing, and a veil to cover the head,” Stephanie Grisham, spokesperson for the First Lady, said in a statement to CNN.

46 of 49 Domenico Stinellis/AP Photo

May 2017

in a $51,500 floral Dolce & Gabbana coat for an official visit to Italy.

47 of 49 Andrew Harrer/Getty Images

March 2017

in a red coatdress on St. Patrick's Day.

48 of 49 Melania at President Trump's inauguration, wearing Ralph Lauren. Pool/Getty Images

January 2017

in Ralph Lauren at the Inauguration of President Donald Trump.

49 of 49 SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

January 2017

in custom Hervé Pierre at the Inauguration Ball.

