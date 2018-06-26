We, the People, Will Be the First to Know If the First Lady Gets a Facelift

Though it may seem the Trump administration has bigger fish to fry, our President is still preoccupied by the media’s treatment of First Lady Melania Trump and her mysterious 27-day retreat from the spotlight.

During a rally for Governor Henry McMaster in South Carolina on Monday, Trump referenced the small kidney procedure his wife underwent last month, telling the audience “she’s fine.”

“They had all kinds of projections,” he said of the press’s speculation over Melania’s absence.

“They said she got a facelift,” he continued, assuring the crowd that were that the case, they’d be told: “No, I would let you know. They couldn’t hide that one for long.”

“They said she left me and moved to New York,” he went on. “The only thing they wouldn’t say is what happened. And she’s private. She doesn’t want to talk about things.”

True, Melania does strike us as rather private—perhaps she’d rather let her clothing do the talking …